Mary Alice McCarter Webber
1938 - 2020
Webber - Mary Alice McCarter Webber, age 82 of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, 1140 Philbeck Road, York, SC 29745 at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020. The family request that mask be worn during the service. Ms. Webber worked in QC at Charleston Rubber Company. She was preceded in death by parents, John Leonard McCarter, Sr. and Beatrice Mull McCarter. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Zeisel, Loganville, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Robert Stanley & Karen Webber, Evans, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Marie & Ron Weatherford, Brisbane, Australia; brother, J.L. McCarter, Clover, SC; sister, Janice Betchler, Clover, SC; brother & sister-in-law, Roger & Janet McCarter, Clover, SC; grandchildren, Justin Webber; Blaise Webber, Jarod Webber; Logan Weatherford; Rachel Zeisel; Kasey Zeisel; and many other friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
