Mary Alice Sanders 70, of 116 MLK Memorial Dr. Chester SC, passed away on Wed. Sept. 23, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville NC. Funeral service will be held on Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Place Church 619 Saluda St. Chester, SC with Pastor Rogerlean Sanders delivering the Eulogy Burial will follow in Church Cemetery. She was the Widow of the late Bishop Tommy Sanders. Public viewing 5-7pm on Friday at Holy Place Church. The family will receive friends at the home from 4-7pm on Friday. Due to Covid 19 the family is requesting wear your mask for visitation at the home, viewing and Funeral service. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC is in charge of Arrangements



