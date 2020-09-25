1/
Mary Alice Sanders
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Sanders 70, of 116 MLK Memorial Dr. Chester SC, passed away on Wed. Sept. 23, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville NC. Funeral service will be held on Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Place Church 619 Saluda St. Chester, SC with Pastor Rogerlean Sanders delivering the Eulogy Burial will follow in Church Cemetery. She was the Widow of the late Bishop Tommy Sanders. Public viewing 5-7pm on Friday at Holy Place Church. The family will receive friends at the home from 4-7pm on Friday. Due to Covid 19 the family is requesting wear your mask for visitation at the home, viewing and Funeral service. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC is in charge of Arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved