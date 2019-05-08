Mary Ann Faulkner, 70, formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at MUSC Health Lancaster.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC. Interment will be in Bethany A.R.P. Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1hr. before the service.
Mary Ann was born December 15, 1948 in York, SC to the late William Jasper and Winnie Stewart Faulkner.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Faulkner and sister-in-law, Clara Faulkner.
Survivors are her brother William J. Faulkner, Jr. of Clover, SC; nieces Jackie Harrington, Ann Collins and her family; and great nephews Cobby Helms and Billy Humphries and family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Miss Faulkner.
Published in The Herald on May 8, 2019