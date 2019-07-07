Mary Ann Neighbors Hoffman ROCK HILL, SC - Mary Ann Neighbors Hoffman, 80 of Rock Hill, South Carolina, died June 30, 2019, at Wayne Patrick Hospice. She was born on October 24th, 1938, in Clinton SC, daughter of James Addison and Marion Elizbeth Copeland Neighbors. She received her undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees from Winthrop College. Mrs. Hoffman was a former teacher in Mecklenburg County NC, York, Rock Hill and Fort Mill, South Carolina. She retired after 37 years from fort Mill School District. She is survived by her only child, Robert Eugene Hoffman Jr. and his wife Debra Timmons Hoffman, favorite grandson James Coleman Hoffman and favorite granddaughter Anna Lee Hoffman, one sister, Nancy Morgan of Clinton, SC and a large extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved her family, numerous extended families and friends of all ages. Always active Mrs. Hoffman was a member of Oakland Baptist Church on numerous committees, a longtime member of Phi Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, Junior Welfare League, South Carolina Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, and a Life member of the Jamestowne Society. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, 11am at Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, South Carolina. Graveside services will be private, held in Clinton, South Carolina at the First Presbyterian Cemetery.

