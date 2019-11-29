Mary Ann Smart McDaniel, 78, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Mary was born on February 25, 1941 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Smart and Maggie McSwain Smart. She was a member of First Baptist Church of York. She retired from Celanese after 38 years and then retired from Shiland Family Medicine.
She is survived by her daughter, Teena Milam (Brian), son, James "Jimmy" McDaniel, sister, Shirley Smart Brandon, grandchildren, Joshua Gibson, Brittany "Kay" McDaniel and Jake Milam, and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Harriett "Dink" Smart Tillinger.
In memory of Mary Ann, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Rd. York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McDaniel family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 29, 2019