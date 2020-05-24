Mary Anne "Mimi" Kosa NeSmith, 82, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Mary Anne was born on May 26, 1937 in Elyria, OH. She was the widow of the late LCDR Raymond Charles NeSmith, who was retired from the US Navy, and the daughter of the late Louis Kosa and Julia Draboczi Kosa.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen NeSmith (Angela), Scott NeSmith, daughters, Jeri Pasour (Rob), Julie Howell (Meek), grandchildren, Chase Pasour, Grant Gibson (Katie), Anna Howell, Laura Grace Howell, Clint NeSmith (Meg), Caitlin Phaiah (Torin), Rebecca NeSmith, and great grandchildren, Sadie NeSmith, Braeden NeSmith, Victoria NeSmith, Ethan Phaiah, and Abigail Phaiah.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Louis Kosa and sister, Wilma Kosa.
A private graveside burial will be held at Carolina Memorial Gardens in North Charleston. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In memory of Mary Anne NeSmith, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, PO Box 10984, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the NeSmith family
Published in The Herald on May 24, 2020