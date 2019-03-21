Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary (Mamie) Atkinson, 98, passed away March 19, 2019. Her love of words, books and research prevailed as a life-long avid reader and genealogist. Raised in South Carolina, Mamie's careers included employment with an investment firm and the Georgia Parole Board. She was active in her community, volunteering for the Census, the Board of her local library, the Atlanta Women's Club, DAR, UDC and other causes. Mamie and her beloved husband Harry Atkinson (deceased) traveled to Ireland, researching their "roots." Sought after as genealogists, they frequented family reunions and workshops, often presenting their meticulous research. Throughout life, Mamie was attune to changes in our world and wanted to travel to Mars.



Mamie is survived by her daughters Mary Stripling and Emily Collette; their spouses Ted Stripling and Rick Maher; also grandchildren Trey Stripling, Beverly Stripling and Dylan Maher.



The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 21 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at A.S. Turner & Sons, located at 2773 North Decatur Road; Decatur, GA 30033. Graveside service will be March 22 at 1:00 pm. at Neely's Creek ARP Church; 974 Neely's Creek Rd.; Rock Hill, SC 29730



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neely's Creek Church, Sautee Pottery Museum and NE Genealogical Society.

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur , GA 30031

