Mrs. Mary Bell Branham Ayers, 87, passed away, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Neely's Creek ARP Church Cemetery, with Rev. Matthew Joldersma officiating.
Born in Dublin, Ga, Mrs. Ayers was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Sue Ayers; husband Charlie Ayers; her parents, Grover Ezell Branham and Beulah Williams Branham. She was a member of Neely's Creek ARP Church, American Legion, the and she retired from Kanawha Insurance Company.
Surviving is her son Charles M. "Mickey" Ayers of Rock Hill, close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Published in The Herald on Feb. 10, 2020