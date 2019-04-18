Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Dyches. View Sign

Mary Craig Dyches, 95 years of age, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.



Mrs. Dyches was born on February 25, 1924 in Edgemoor, South Carolina to the late Frank Craig and the late Mary DaVega Peay Craig. She was the widow of Eldridge Dyches. Mrs. Dyches was retired from Fort Mill School District with 43 years of service as a Home Economics Teacher and was past President of the South Carolina Home Economics Association. She was a member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church and was a member of Beefmasters Breeders United.



Visitation with family and friends will be at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC on April 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Funeral services honoring Mrs. Dyches will follow at 2:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with Reverend Jon Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Holly United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1996 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill.



Mrs. Dyches is survived by her son, James Dyches and his wife, Debbie of Edgemoor; her grandchildren, Ryan Waldroop (Laura) and Hillary Waldroop; her great-grandchildren, Judah, Felicity and Naomi. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christ Fellowship Church, PO Box 637, Fort Mill, SC 29716.



