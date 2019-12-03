Mrs. Mary Carolyn Plyler Price, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at White Oak Manor - Rock Hill.
Services for Mrs. Price will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. John Franklin officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Price's name to [email protected]
The complete obit can be viewed on Greene Funeral Home website.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 3, 2019