Mary Grace Caywood, 67, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, passed away on May 15 th at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Oswego, NY on July 16 th 1951. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Caywood of Lake Wylie, SC. Her daughter, Michelle(Sean)Crowley of Guilford, CT. Her sons, Geoff(Christine)Caywood of Tega Cay, SC and Michael Caywood of Lake Wylie, SC. Her mother, Concetta Parisi Grasso of Oswego, NY. Her sisters, Jeanette(Randy)Woodland of Camillus, NY, Cathy(Jeff)Quinn of Hillsville, VA. Her brothers, John Grasso of Oswego, NY, Benny Grasso of Oswego, NY and Paul(Caryn)Grasso of Clarkdale, AZ. Her beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Caywood and Paige and Jake Crowley along with many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her father, John J Grasso Sr.



Mary spent the majority of her working career as an office worker at Comstock Foods in Red Creek, NY. Her life revolved around her family and dear friends. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crocheting and doing puzzles.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive, Middletown, CT 06457.



A funeral mass was held in Red Creek, NY on May 21st. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Lake Wylie, SC on June 29th at 11:00am.

