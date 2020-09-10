1/1
Mary Cook Ramsey
Mrs. Mary Cook Ramsey, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Ramsey was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late James Hope Cook and the late Mamie Mae McCorkle Cook. She was retired from K-Mart of Rock Hill. Mrs. Ramsey enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ramsey was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters; and her grandson, Hayden.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 5:30 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road.

Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her husband of 61 year, Wayne Morris Ramsey, Sr.; her two sons, Wayne Morris Ramsey, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, and Shawn Ramsey of North Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Margaret Wix of Batesburg-Leesville, SC; her grandchildren, Alexandra, Madeline, Jennifer, Destin, and Maegan; and her two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare and Hospice of Rock Hill, 154 Amendment Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
