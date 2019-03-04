Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Mary D. Thompson, age of 84, of 1145 Smith Street, Rock Hill, SC passed on March 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 19, 1935 in York County to the late John Durham and Eliza Lytle. She was a member of Pineville AME Zion Church served as Deaconess, Dietian of the Church, Treasurer, Class Leader. She was a member of the Daughter of Isis Herods of Jericho , Eastern Star (Rose of Sharon). She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel Thompson, Jr. (Karen), Lester Thompson, Wayne Thompson all of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Sue Massey (Rev. Raymond) of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Clenzo Durham (Alice) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Richard Durham (Gloria) of Mitchellville, MD; sisters, Addie Ruth Cunningham of Upper Marlboro, MD, Dora Washington of Washington, DC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pineville AME Zion Church Rev. Ryan Godfrey, Eulogist, Rev. Sharon Browning, Officiating. Burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

870 Saluda Street

Rock Hill , SC 29730

