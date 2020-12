Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Dantzler

February 9, 1931 - November 28, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Mary Howze Dantzler 89, of 2918 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Brian Center in Gastonia, NC. Graveside service will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church with Rev. Tawanda Berry-Harris officiating, Rev. Charles Crockett delivering the eulogy. Viewing 10 am-until 1:00 pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC on Friday and 3-7 pm at King's Funeral Home, 4000 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store