Mary E. Walker - Shield 68, of 4434 George Bridge Rd. Sharon SC, passed away on sat. March 16, 2019 at Mary Black Hospital in Spartanburg SC. Arrangements will be announced later by King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The Herald on Mar. 18, 2019