Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Dixon. View Sign

Ms. Mary E. Dixon of 923 Standard St., Apt. 311, passed away Monday, March 4, 2018 at her residence. The funeral service will be Saturday, 2 PM at Nazareth Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Alexander Dixon (Tracy) of Virginia Beach, VA and Benjamin B. Dixon (Cynthia) of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Mattie R. Brooks, Dorothy D. Davis (Marvin), Nancy Dixon-McMullen (Charles) all of Rock Hill, SC; three brothers, James H. Dixon, Robert L. Dixon (Vanessa), Sammie L. Dixon (Glenda) all of Rock Hill, SC and two grandchildren. Ms. Dixon may be viewed from 6-8 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 796 E. Robertson Rd., Rock Hill, SC.

Ms. Mary E. Dixon of 923 Standard St., Apt. 311, passed away Monday, March 4, 2018 at her residence. The funeral service will be Saturday, 2 PM at Nazareth Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Alexander Dixon (Tracy) of Virginia Beach, VA and Benjamin B. Dixon (Cynthia) of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Mattie R. Brooks, Dorothy D. Davis (Marvin), Nancy Dixon-McMullen (Charles) all of Rock Hill, SC; three brothers, James H. Dixon, Robert L. Dixon (Vanessa), Sammie L. Dixon (Glenda) all of Rock Hill, SC and two grandchildren. Ms. Dixon may be viewed from 6-8 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 796 E. Robertson Rd., Rock Hill, SC. Published in The Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close