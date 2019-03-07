Ms. Mary E. Dixon of 923 Standard St., Apt. 311, passed away Monday, March 4, 2018 at her residence. The funeral service will be Saturday, 2 PM at Nazareth Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Alexander Dixon (Tracy) of Virginia Beach, VA and Benjamin B. Dixon (Cynthia) of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Mattie R. Brooks, Dorothy D. Davis (Marvin), Nancy Dixon-McMullen (Charles) all of Rock Hill, SC; three brothers, James H. Dixon, Robert L. Dixon (Vanessa), Sammie L. Dixon (Glenda) all of Rock Hill, SC and two grandchildren. Ms. Dixon may be viewed from 6-8 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 796 E. Robertson Rd., Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 7, 2019