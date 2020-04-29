Mary Elizabeth Gill

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Gill of 231 Pond Street, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gill; her son, Frederick Gill; mother, Elizabeth Hoyle and one sister, Mattie Joyner. Her survivors include; Margaret Caldwell (Rufus) of Inkster, MI, James Douglas Gill of Kingston, NY, John Gill(Diane) of Rock Hill, William Gill (Rosita) of Green Valley, AZ; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gill may be view from 10am to 1pm, Wednesday at Robinson Funeral Home. Service will be private. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
