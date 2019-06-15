Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Parow. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 11:00 AM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Visitation Following Services Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Kormondy Parow, 84, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



Memorial services for Mrs. Parow will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29732 with Reverend Jamie Burdette officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow in the Magnolia Room at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill, New York.



Mary was born in Beacon, NY to the late Charles Kormondy and the late Hilda Kathryn Lena Kormondy on February 8th, 1935. She was a long-time resident of Beacon and Fishkill, New York. Mary graduated from Beacon High School and the Conover School of Modeling in New York City. Mary was employed locally as a Secretary for many years at the Texaco Research Center in Glenham, NY and at IBM East Fishkill, NY. She retired in 1995 from the Governor's Office of New York State Tourism, Poughkeepsie, NY. Mary married George Albert Parow on March 22nd, 1959 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon, New York. Mary loved the outdoors and the seashore and enjoyed both at her home in Florida for a number of years. In 2005, George and Mary relocated to Rock Hill, SC to be closer to her family. It was here that she celebrated a number of family milestones in her life - including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and engagements. Mary also enjoyed her family, celebrations, online games and the companion of her ever-loyal pet Mr. B. In March 2019, she celebrated 60 years of marriage to George at a gala affair - a highlight of her life. Mary was a charter member of the Fishkill Jayncees. She was also a member of the Fishkill Democratic Club and supported a number of candidates for local and national office.



Mary was the matriarch and is survived by her husband, George Albert Parow, Sr.; her four children, sons, George Albert Parow, Jr. of Danbury, Connecticut and Kenneth Charles Parow of Niskayuna, New York; her daughters, Sandra Lynn Skerritt of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jennifer Anselmo (Diego) of Mint Hill, North Carolina; her eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Tyler, Daniel, Nicholas, Kenny, Alec, Brandon and Andrew; her great-granddaughter Ava Grace; her sister Kathryn Shea (Paul) of Merrimack, New Hampshire. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Robert C. Kormondy Sr. Col. USAF Retired and daughter-in-law, Joan Parow.



Published in The Herald on June 15, 2019

