Mary E. Walker- Shields 68, of 4434 George Bridge Rd. Sharon SC, passed away on Sat. March 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sat. March 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Dye officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Rd. Rock Hill SC. Viewing 2-8 pm on Fri. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
