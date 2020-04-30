Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Downing. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Frances Downing, 91, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.



Born on October 23, 1928 in Florence, S.C., she was the daughter of the late James L. and Ione Kendall. She graduated from Winthrop College in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics. While in Rock Hill, she met her future husband, Parker Downing Sr., who had moved south from Massachusetts to work at Rock Hill Printing & Finishing Co. They made their home and raised their family in Rock Hill.



Mary Frances was a long-time member of St. John's United Methodist Church and the Barber-Hardin Sunday School class. She loved participating in bible study classes. She and her husband were instrumental in starting the "hand-in-hand" tutoring program at St. John's for students from Northside Elementary School.



Mary Frances taught 5th grade for many years at Oakdale Elementary School. She loved gardening, cooking, the beach, and spending time with family. She liked adventure and took hot air balloon and helicopter rides while in her eighties. She had an especially fond place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was affectionately called Nan by her grandchildren.



Mary Frances is survived by her brother, Jack Kendall of North Augusta, S.C.; her son, Parker Downing Jr. (Tina) of Matthews, N.C.; her daughter, Kay Mason of Rock Hill; her son, Kendall Downing (Cindy) of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Ben (Jen), Nicole (Luke), Matthew (Jennifer), and Brian (Sarah); four great grandchildren, Nolan, Reeves, Blakely, and Eleanor; and a niece and nephew, Jacqueline and Gordon. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, Timmie, and two brothers, Jim and Forest.



The family would like to thank the caregivers at Westminster HomeBridge who took care of our mom during her final months.



A private graveside service will be held in Florence, S.C.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Downing's name to St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731l.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Downing family and condolences may be made at

