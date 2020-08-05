Mary Frances (Carroll) Morton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at CMC Main Hospital. Mary Frances was born July 11, 1932 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Millie Carroll. She grew up in York and graduated from York High School in 1950 and Charlotte Memorial School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as an RN for Anderson Ear, Nose, and Throat, and then Charlotte Ear, Nose, and Throat, and then Wesley Nursing Center and Asbury Care Center. She married her High School Sweet Heart, Walter S Morton (Bill) on January 16th, 1954; they were married for 51 years. She was a member at Back Creek A.R.P Church and involved in the women's ministry for many years. She and Bill spent many happy years at Bonclarken Conference Center. It was their happy place!



Surviving is her daughter, Lynn (Jim) Morrison of Horse Shoe, NC; her son, Walt (Delores) Morton of Winston Salem, NC; her brother, David (Betty) Carroll; and nephew, Tommy Carroll of York SC; and the loves of her life, her six grandchildren, James, Cameron, and Anna Morrison, and Matthew, Bradley, and Graham Morton.



The family will receive friends with a mask on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10-11am at Back Creek A.R.P Church. The funeral will follow after the receiving with graveside following at 2:30pm at Tirzah A.R.P Church cemetery, 6161 Gallant Rd. York, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Back Creek A.R.P Church (1821 Back Creek Church Rd.), Bonclarken Conference Center (500 Pine Dr Flat Rock NC, 28731), Aldersgate (3800 Shamrock Dr. Charlotte NC, 28215), Tirzah A.R.P Church (6161 Gallant Rd. York SC, 29745). Arrangements by Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store