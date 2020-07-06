Mary McCracken "Mary Mac" Gray Yon, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, at home after a brave battle with cancer. Mary Mac was born on October 26, 1960 in Charlotte, daughter of Mary Frances Gray and the late Gene Gray. She was a graduate of Charlotte Latin School (Class of 1978) and attended Salem College before going to work with her father for over 20 years. She later started her own small business distributing premium pet foods.
A lover of both the mountains and the beach, Mary Mac cherished her many summers spent at Lake Junaluska running around with her sisters and friends, dipping ice cream, and attending Sunday service. During her trips to North Myrtle Beach, Mary Mac enjoyed shagging at Crazy Zacks and The Pad, and in more recent years, was happiest with Crandell rocking on the porch at their beloved Tin Cup Chalice Beach House.
Mary Mac's favorite quotation, "Old men miss many dogs," surprises no one who knew her well, especially Crandell her love of 32 years who always made room for her dogs. Beyond caring for her own countless pets, her passion for animals has made Mary Mac a hero in the rescue community; a tireless advocate for homeless dogs, she formed relationships with animal control staff, rescue groups, transport groups, and anyone who could help save the animals she loved so much. Mary Mac simply made herself available to any animal in need.
In addition to her mother, Mary Mac is survived by Crandell Yon, her husband of 32 years; sisters, Sally Gray Smith and her husband, Eric and Annie Gray Roberts and her husband, Mark all of Charlotte; mother in law, Kermene Yon, of Lake Wylie, SC; brothers-in-law, Jamey Yon and his wife, Farrah and Mike Yon; sister in law, Pickett Holt; nieces and nephews, Griffin Smith, Gray Smith, Hannah Yon Markham and her husband, Kyle, Michael Yon, William Yon, and Josie, Stella, Henry, Lucy and Clara Yon.
Mary Mac was preceded in death by her father, Gene Gray and father in law, Bobby Yon.
A private service of remembrance will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church, followed by a private burial at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesville, NC.
Special gratitude for Laurie Sahlie, Farrah Yon and Novant Hospice for their tremendous compassion and support throughout this journey.
In honor of Mary Mac's passion and life's work, memorials may be made to Atlantic Rottweiler Rescue and Friends at www.arrfnc.com
or FurBabies Animal Rescue at bit.ly/furbabiesrescue.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.