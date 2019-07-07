Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Aggie" Griffin. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Agnes "Aggie" Griffin, 84, passed away at home peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 5, 2019. Agnes was born in 1934 in McColl, SC to Edgar and Nora Grooms. Agnes moved to Rock Hill, SC to begin her career in the medical field at York General Hospital as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. She later retired from Piedmont Medical Center after 36 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed visiting with her senior citizen friends, planting flowers and her cross ministry of making pocket crosses to give to local churches to take on mission trips all over the world. Agnes was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and shared her faith with everyone. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.



Mrs. Griffin is survived by two sons, Eddie Griffin and his wife, Kathy, and Jeff Griffin and his wife, Crystal; two daughters, Sheila Gagliardi and her husband Lou, and Kimberly Bigham; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren whom she adored and cherished dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Grooms Jacobs, Beaulah Mae Grooms Taylor, Evelyn Grooms Bolton and brothers, Ralph "Buddy" Grooms, Jessie Grooms and a grandson, Nathaniel "Nate" Edward Griffin.



The service honoring her life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday evening, July 7, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land, SC 29707. Any memorial gifts can be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land, SC 29707.







Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Griffin.

Published in The Herald on July 7, 2019

