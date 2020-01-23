Mrs. Mary J. Lepine, 79, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, with Father Joe Pearce officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 am.
Mrs. Lepine was born in Wilkes Barre, PA and was raised by the late Bill and Jane Marinick. She was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught for many years in Philadelphia and then at various schools until she stopped teaching to raise her children. For the past 40 years, she worked alongside her husband at Rock Hill Dermatology as his medical assistant. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Mrs. Lepine is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Eugene M. Lepine; two sons, Christopher W. Lepine (Alison) of London, England; and Michael N. Lepine (Ashley) Lakeway, TX; four grandchildren, Siena and Maya Lepine and Dash and Cross Lepine.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Lepine's name to , .
Condolences may be made to the Lepine family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 23, 2020