1/1
Mary Jane White
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary Jane White, 70, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020, at Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Seth Johnson officiating.

Mrs. White was born February 8, 1950 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late James Alexander Bennett and Grace Davis Bennett. She attended the schools of Chester and York Counties and was retired from Springs Industries Katherine Plant. Mary was a talented cook and enjoyed baking her special recipe cakes for many people. She was also a great caretaker of her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Harris (Stevie) of Chester; one son, William White (Carol) of Chester; five grandchildren, Amanda White, Heather White, Ashley White, Amber Davis and Brett Matthews; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, James Bennett and Robert Bennett both of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded and reunited in death by her husband of 46 years, Wilbur Donald White; a brother, Alvin Bennett; and two sisters, Sarah Baucom and Rosa Lee Lowery.

Memorials may be made to Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3137 Pinckney Rd., Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved