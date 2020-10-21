Mrs. Mary Jane White, 70, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020, at Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Seth Johnson officiating.
Mrs. White was born February 8, 1950 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late James Alexander Bennett and Grace Davis Bennett. She attended the schools of Chester and York Counties and was retired from Springs Industries Katherine Plant. Mary was a talented cook and enjoyed baking her special recipe cakes for many people. She was also a great caretaker of her family.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Harris (Stevie) of Chester; one son, William White (Carol) of Chester; five grandchildren, Amanda White, Heather White, Ashley White, Amber Davis and Brett Matthews; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, James Bennett and Robert Bennett both of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded and reunited in death by her husband of 46 years, Wilbur Donald White; a brother, Alvin Bennett; and two sisters, Sarah Baucom and Rosa Lee Lowery.
Memorials may be made to Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3137 Pinckney Rd., Chester, SC 29706.
