Mary Jayne Webster (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Forestbrook Baptist Church
2051 Forestbrook Rd
Myrtle Beach, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Forestbrook Baptist Church
2051 Forestbrook Rd
Myrtle Beach, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
620 South Cherry Road
Rock Hill, SC
Obituary
Mary Jayne Webster, 70, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born August 02, 1949 in Clover, SC.

A funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 with Rev. Randy Helms officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Rev. David Sealy officiating.

For further information, memorials and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
