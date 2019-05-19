Ms. Mary M. Johnson, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Brookdale on Ebenezer Road.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road, with Dr. Michael D. Bolus officiating.
Born in Kershaw, SC, Ms. Johnson was the daughter of the late Gordon Mobley and the late Mary Cauthen Mobley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Mobley. She was a retired school teacher with 25 years of service. She taught at Finley Road and Richmond Drive Elementary Schools. She was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her children, Charles L. Johnson of Rock Hill, Mary Susan Johnson of Wadesboro, NC and Carl Wesley Johnson of York; her sister, Laura M. Sandridge of Salisbury, NC; her granddaughter, Jessica Tapp; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Johnson's name to the .
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is assisting the Johnson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019