Mrs. Mary Kathryn "Kitty" Gettys Anthony, 89, of Gastonia passed away March 28, 2020. She was born September 27, 1930 in York County, a daughter of the late Walter Lee Gettys and Effie Mae McCarter Gettys. Mrs. Anthony was a teacher and homemaker. After graduating from Clover High School, she graduated from Erskine College with her Bachelor's in education where she also played college basketball. Mrs. Anthony was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed her friends, her bridge club, playing golf, cooking, gardening, but she found her greatest joy in her grandchildren and one great-grandson. Mrs. Anthony was a lifelong and faithful member of Pisgah ARP Church. She was active in the Gastonia Debutante Club and was an avid sports fan, especially basketball and tennis. Mrs. Anthony is survived by two daughters, Holt Anthony Harris and husband, Randy, Edwina Anthony Hawkins and fiance, Scott Shook, and one son, William Ed Anthony, Jr. and wife, Annie; sister, Evelyn Gettys Edmunds; grandchildren, Miles Harris and wife, Carolina, Carter Harris and partner, Kevin Shaver, Connor Hawkins, William Anthony, James Anthony, and Kathryn Anthony; great-grandson, Noah Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Anthony, Sr., and sister, Frances Gettys Phillips. Private services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah ARP Church, 3600 Linwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.Condolence messages may be sent online at

