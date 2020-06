Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary L. Douglas passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Family is receiving friends at the home of her brother, John and Pam Douglas at 810 Midvale Street, Rock Hill, SC. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is assisting the family.



