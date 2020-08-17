Mary Locke Westbrook, 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Oakland, CA, Mrs. Westbrook was the daughter of the late Chester Morley Locke and the late Leunta Stone Locke. She was also preceded in death by her Husband, Ed Westbrook, Jr.
Mrs. Westbrook is survived by two sons, Les (Carol Lynn) Westbrook of Rock Hill, and Clyde Wayne McCabe of Bentonville, AR; her daughter, Karen Marie Westbrook of Colorado Springs, CO; her two grandchildren, Brian Wayne McCabe and Cheryl Bates; her great-grandchildren Hunter Hayden and Hannah Elizabeth McCabe, Madison Nichol and Nathan Kyle Bates.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
