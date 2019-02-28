Mrs. Mary Lee Wilson of 247 Ridley Street passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at CMC Main Atrium-Health, Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be 11 am, Saturday at Rock Grove AME Zion Church. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday and other times at the home. Donations may be made to the United Community Development Foundation, P.O. Box 2522, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Wilson.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 28, 2019