Mary Lou Earls Ramsey, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The funeral will be at 3 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. John Cody and Rev. Mike Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 PM on Monday, May 6 at Bratton Funeral Home, and other times at the home of daughter Trina Thompson, 104 Fairwood Dr., York.
Born September 28, 1933 in Cleveland Co, NC, Mary Lou was a daughter of the late Odell Earls and Mary Jane Watts Earls, and was the widow of Charles L. Ramsey.
Mary Lou is survived by her son Steve Ramsey (Mary) of York, daughters, Cathy Brock (Gary) of Seneca, Trina Thompson (Tony) of York, Debbie Houston (Dan) of York, Monica Hambright (Ricky) of York, Sandra Brackett (Woodrow) of Grover, NC, brother Robert Earls (Gale) of York, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by son Terry Ramsey, four brothers, and five sisters.
Published in The Herald on May 4, 2019