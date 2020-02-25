Mary Love Hammond, 86, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. She was born Mary Love L'heureux on May 22, 1933 in Edgefield, SC, to the late Rev. Henry Peter Joseph L'heureux and Thelma Love Gamble. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wardlaw McGill Hammond, World War II Army Air Corps pilot, and her younger brother James L'heureux.
Mary Love is survived by her two sons David L'heureux Hammond and James Thomas Stevenson Hammond, her stepson Scott Last, her older brother Henry L'heureux, and her younger sister Elizabeth Williams, as well as a number of loving nieces and nephews. Mary Love graduated from Agnes Scott College (BA) and Louisiana State University (MS). She was a lifelong librarian and continued to work and drive until just before the last week of her life. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday February 27 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences can be made at https://basscares.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Hospice & Community Care, Rock Hill, SC, https://hospicecommunitycare.org/give-back/memorial-gifts/.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 25, 2020