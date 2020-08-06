1/1
Mary McKnight
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Moore McKnight, 77 of 2971 McCaw Rd, Sharon, South Carolina, departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born November 29, 1942 in Sharon, SC.

Mary was a woman of strong Christian faith, who accepted Christ at an early age and was a very faithful member of St. Luke 2 Baptist Church.

Mary was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School, and after more than 40 years of service, Mary retired in 2009 from Honeywell of Clover.

To know Mary was to love and adore her. She Never met a stranger. Over the years, she has become known as the "hugger". Her hugs were so special.

Mary was married to the love of her life, Ernest C McKnight, for 49 years. He preceded her in death by a mere 22 days. Also preceding her in death is her sister, Dorothy Moore Code.

Surviving to cherish her memory are son, Ernest "Marcey" McKnight of Clover, SC and daughter Melissa McKnight Rouse (Wardell) of Rock Hill, SC; a niece and nephew that she reared as her own, Alphonso and Trena Code of Rock Hill, SC; three grandchildren Jaylen Roseboro of Grover, NC and Jada and Kennedy Rouse of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Dora Moore and Mary Long (Marvin) of York, SC, and Vireen Couser of Rock Hill, SC; a brother David Moore (Eveline) of Gastonia, NC; two brothers-in-law, George McKnight and Johnny McKnight of Sharon, SC; three sisters-in-law Carrie Wade of Silver Springs, MD, Rev. Christine McCoy of Sharon, SC and Dorothy Bryant of Baltimore, MD.

Graveside funeral services will be 9 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Wilson Chapel AME Zion Church in Sharon, SC.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday at Wright Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
