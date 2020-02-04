Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary McMackin. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585 Hwy. 55 West, Clover, SC with the Rev. Matt Horne officiating.



She was born at home in Bethany (Clover), SC, on October 24, 1922, to the late Alda Crawford Hines and Walter (Pat) Hines. Mary married the love of her life, James Lawson McMackin, on July 26, 1941. Together they raised three children, operated Mac's Service Station, and had a beef cattle farm.



In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son James (Jimmy) McMackin Jr., sisters Evelyn (Sis) Bumgardner, Jean Barnes, Patty Ann Hines, Hazel McMackin, and brothers Clarence Hunter Hines, Sam Hines, and Bob Hines.



Survivors are her sister Irene Mosier and brother-in-law Bill, brothers Neil Hines and Dale Hines and sister-in-law Carolyn.



As the family matriarch, she will be greatly missed by daughter Linda Petty and son-in-law Larry, son Kenny and daughter-in-law Patricia, and daughter-in-law Pam.



She was a role model and an amazing grandmother to DeeAnna Brooks and Mike Kropp, Jamie McMackin and Barbie, Allison Harvey, Neil McMackin, David McMackin, John Eric McMackin, Kyle McMackin and Madison, and adopted grandson, Mike Terry.



Her great-grandchildren, Michael Kropp, Jr., Nick Kropp, Rachel Fetty, Logan Aughtry, Maggie Harvey, Austin McMackin, Joanna McMackin, Jackson McMackin, Declan McMackin, Skylar McMackin, Scott Jackson, and Brandon McMackin will always remember her unwavering support and devotion to them. And her great-great grandchildren, Rhylan McMackin, Ryley Fetty, and Grayson Fetty will miss her love and warm smile.



Memorials can be made to Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585 Hwy. 55 West, Clover, SC; Moped 2 Memphis, 1625 Hwy. 55 East, Clover, SC; or to the .



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. McMackin.

Mary Martha Hines McMackin, 97, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, February 1, at home surrounded by her loved ones.Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585 Hwy. 55 West, Clover, SC with the Rev. Matt Horne officiating.She was born at home in Bethany (Clover), SC, on October 24, 1922, to the late Alda Crawford Hines and Walter (Pat) Hines. Mary married the love of her life, James Lawson McMackin, on July 26, 1941. Together they raised three children, operated Mac's Service Station, and had a beef cattle farm.In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son James (Jimmy) McMackin Jr., sisters Evelyn (Sis) Bumgardner, Jean Barnes, Patty Ann Hines, Hazel McMackin, and brothers Clarence Hunter Hines, Sam Hines, and Bob Hines.Survivors are her sister Irene Mosier and brother-in-law Bill, brothers Neil Hines and Dale Hines and sister-in-law Carolyn.As the family matriarch, she will be greatly missed by daughter Linda Petty and son-in-law Larry, son Kenny and daughter-in-law Patricia, and daughter-in-law Pam.She was a role model and an amazing grandmother to DeeAnna Brooks and Mike Kropp, Jamie McMackin and Barbie, Allison Harvey, Neil McMackin, David McMackin, John Eric McMackin, Kyle McMackin and Madison, and adopted grandson, Mike Terry.Her great-grandchildren, Michael Kropp, Jr., Nick Kropp, Rachel Fetty, Logan Aughtry, Maggie Harvey, Austin McMackin, Joanna McMackin, Jackson McMackin, Declan McMackin, Skylar McMackin, Scott Jackson, and Brandon McMackin will always remember her unwavering support and devotion to them. And her great-great grandchildren, Rhylan McMackin, Ryley Fetty, and Grayson Fetty will miss her love and warm smile.Memorials can be made to Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585 Hwy. 55 West, Clover, SC; Moped 2 Memphis, 1625 Hwy. 55 East, Clover, SC; or to the .Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. McMackin. Published in The Herald on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations