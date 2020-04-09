Mary Louise Shields Nichols, 79, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Grand View Memorial Park, 620 S. Cherry Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732, with the Reverend Chad Merrell officiating.
Mary was born on February 6, 1941 in Whitmire, SC. She was the daughter of the late W.L. Shields and Beulah Lall Shields. She was a member of Rock Hill Church of God and worked in retail at Walmart in York.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Catoe (Richard), Angela Preston (Skip), son, Michael A. Nichols (Cindy), sister, Brenda Tarlton (B.F.), ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Emanuel "Andy" Nichols, son, Darrell Nichols, and five siblings.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Nichols family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 9, 2020