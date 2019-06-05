Mrs. Mary Odom Blanton, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Blanton was born in Darlington, SC and the daughter of the late William J. Odom and the late Jessie Mae Windham. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and retired from Spring Industries. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Blanton
Services for Mrs. Blanton will be 2:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend David O'Donnell officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest. Chapel.
Mrs. Blanton is survived by her daughter, Lynette King of Edgemoor, SC; her brother, William J. Odom, IV of Summerton, SC; her sister, Thalia Farley of Columbia, SC; her granddaughter, Lesile Griffin (Thomas) of Conway, SC; Ryan King (Christina) of Richburg, SC.
