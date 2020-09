Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Mary P. Soberanis, 73 of 345 Faulkner Dr. and formerly of York and Charleston, SC passed away Sept. 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be 12 noon Mon. at New Jerusalem AME Church Cemetery Wadmalaw Island, SC. Public viewing will be Sun. 3 til 5pm at Faith Funeral Service of York, SC.



