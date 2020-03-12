Mrs. Mary Scott Barnes, 71, of Rock Hill passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 East White St. Rock Hill. The graveside service at Laurelwood Cemetery will be held following the visitation at 3:00 PM, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her husband, William Jackson Barnes, her parents, James Holmes Scott and Nannie Wren Nix Scott. She was retired from various textile companies and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Joseph T. Wright, Jr. of Denver, CO; daughters, Mary Teague (Angie) of Rock Hill, Scarlett Horton (Randy) of Youngsville, NC, Nan Marie Costner of Rock Hill, and Ronda Kay Ross (Joe) of Kings Mountain, NC; brother, Melvin E Scott of Greenville, SC; sisters, Thelma S. VanSeeters of Rock Hill, and Diane S Mathis (Carroll) of Sharon, SC; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church building fund 832 West Main St. Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 12, 2020