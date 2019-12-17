Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Musick) Stackley. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Musick Stackley, 71, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church in York with the Reverend Gene Pace officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Wednesday in the church Fellowship Hall.



Mary was born on December 12, 1948 in Painesville, OH. She was the daughter of the late Edwin Musick and Sue Butler Musick. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a huge heart for both her family and others. She loved to crochet and make Afghans for the family, and often for those she barely knew. She loved to surprise friends with her homemade chocolate pies. She gave to charitable organizations, even when she was strapped financially. Mary was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, her church, her church family and served the church in many ways. She was a deacon at First Baptist Church and was a member of the church choir. She also worked in a beauty shop from age 12 starting and learning first from her mom. She was a beautician in local nursing homes including retirement from White Oak Manor in York, SC. She loved the residents there and loved her work.



Mary is survived by her husband, John "Jay" Stackley, daughters, Kimberly Dawn Sutton, Dana Joelle Byrum, son, Patrick Jared "PJ" Byrum (Amanda), step children, Cindy Godbey (Harry), Renee Allen (Glenn), Johanna Sipe (John Mark), Todd Stackley (Ashlee), grandchildren, Joey Sutton, Matt Sutton, Kadie Sutton, Will Byrum, Abby Vivas, Addy Byrum, step grandchildren, Tony Neely, Kimberly Lovett, Amber Skaggs, Noah Sipe, Jane Ann Sipe, Bennett Sipe, Abbie Grace Stackley, Jake Stackley, Henry Stackley, Lucas Stackley, brothers, Jim Musick (Tish), Dan Musick (Jean), Tim Musick (Brenda), Bill Musick (Tammy), Charlie Musick (Dana), sisters, Becky Childs (Charlie ), and Susie von Seyditz (Bernhard).



The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers, Alexia Espinoza, Michelle Bialata, and Ginny Howe for their love and care of Mary.



In memory of Mary Stackley, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2775 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to First Baptist Church, Mission Account, PO Box 236 York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Stackley family.



In Matthew 5:8, Jesus said, "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." This verse fits Mary's lifestyle perfectly.

