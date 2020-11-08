Mary Stutts
February 11, 1925 - November 5, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Mary Evelyn Stutts, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Born in Lancaster, SC, Mrs. Stutts was the daughter of the late John Palmer Shehan and the late Inez Ellis Shehan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank B. Stutts, Jr.; her son, Forrest Benton Stutts; her brother, Sonny Shehan; and her sister, Nezy Duncan. She was a homemaker for most of her life, the matriarch of her family. She ensured that all of her children acquired a college education and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Sistare of Rock Hill and Patricia (Mark) McEllwee of San Diego, CA; her son, Richard A. (Roma) Stutts of Rock Hill; fourteen grandchildren, Melissa, Megan, Benjamin, Molly, Forrest, Harper, Jamie, Shawn, Kristy, Evie, Jeannie, Burt, Wendy and Chip; nineteen great-grandchildren; twenty great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill Shehan of Fort Lawn; and her sister, Marion Winstead of Brandon, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Stutts' name to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732; or the Heart of God Church & Ministries, PMB #533, 11956 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego, CA 92128.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.