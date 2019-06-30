Mary Sue Lattimore Dagnall, 83, of Hickory Grove passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
The funeral will be at11:00 A.M. on Monday July 1, 2019 at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church with, Rev Beth Drennen officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Bratton Funeral Home on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 6-8 PM
A native of Hickory Grove, Mary Sue was the daughter of the late Daniel Lattimore and Frances Wright Lattimore. Mary Sue was retired from Oxford Mills in Hickory Grove.
Mary Sue is survived by her husband, Robert Dagnall of Hickory Grove, her daughter, Alene Bolin of Hickory Grove, and her son, Dale Ramsey of Greenville, W.Va., Mary Sue has 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online condolemces may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dagnall family.
Published in The Herald on June 30, 2019