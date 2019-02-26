Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary W. Miller. View Sign

Mrs. Mary W. Miller of 1758 Twin Lakes Road passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be 12 pm, Thursday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Hollis Lakes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Thursday and other times at the home. Survivors include her husband, Edwin J. Miller of the home; son, Brian Smith (Jadine) of Powdersville, SC; daughter, Markeisha (Rev. Persell Ross) of Rock Hill; son, Andre Miller (Angel) of Maryland; son, Edwin Miller (Tasha) of Rock Hill; six grands; siblings, Billy Wharton (Annie Lou), Rev. Thelma Carter, Clara Kilgore (Bennie) all of Greenville County, Charlene Reeder of Laurens, SC, Agnes Copeland of Jacksonville, Fla, Randy Wharton, Douglas Wharton, Delores Caldwell (Kevin) of Enoree, SC, Harold Wharton (Arlene), Anita Cummings (Matthew) of Thomson, Ga. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family.

