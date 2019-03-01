Mary Kathryn Black Westmoreland of Lancaster, SC widow of William Andrew Westmoreland,
Sr passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.
Mary was born November 8, 1924 in the Hollywood Community of Saluda, South Carolina, daughter of Clarence Benjamin and Nannie Shealy Black.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, Lancaster SC. The family will receive friends following the service.
