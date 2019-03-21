Maryann Lindsay Bice, 75, passed away at home on Monday, March 18, 2019.
|
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York.
Maryann was a daughter of the late Harrington Charles Lindsay and Ruth Marie Schweigert Lindsay. She was retired from York School District #1.
Maryann is survived by her children, Deann Segal (Chuck) and Scott Bice (Sherri) both of Rock Hill, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by her husband Detrick F. Bice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western York County , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, N.C. 28207.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Bice family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 21, 2019