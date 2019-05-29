Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mason Gilbert Smith. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Mason Gilbert Smith, 83, of York, passed away on May 28, 2019 at his home.



The funeral will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church York with Rev. Chris Liles and Rev. Gene Pace officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, and other times at the home, 14 Georgia Ave, York, SC.



Mason was a son of the late Jesse Stonewall Smith and Nora Frick Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Celanese Corp. Mason was a faithful and devoted member of First Baptist Church York.



Mason was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Blanche Howell Smith. He is survived by his children, Jimmy Smith (LeAnn) of Lawndale, NC, Libby Childers (Gene) of York, sister Marian Parker of York, grandchildren, Krista Parker (Jason), Morgan Barnette, Masey Childers, Nora Childers, and Harrison Childers, and two great grandchildren, Ellie and Greyson Barnette.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 236, York, SC 29745.



