Mr. Massey Ingram, age of 88, passed on December 20, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. He was born on March 4, 1931 to the late Massey Ingram, Sr. and Arie Gaston Ingram in Chester County.He attended Chester County Public Schools. He worked at the Golf Club and Carolina Rebar Steel Company. He was active member at Liberty Hill Baptist Church as Trustee. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Gillian in Fort Lawn. He enjoyed cutting wood, walking, spending time with family. Thank God for blessing our family for 88 years.He is leaves his precious memory by his daughters, Marie Howze, Deborah Ingram both of Rock Hill, SC, Elaine Ingram of Catawba, SC; godson, Pastor Michael McClain; daughter-in-law, Joyce Ingram of Rock Hill, SC; special granddaughter like a daughter, Ronisha Ingram; along a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Cooke, Susie Thurman (Charles), Doretha Ingram (Charles McClure); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church 5725 Liberty Hill Road, Catawba, SC 29704 followed by burial at church cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald on Dec. 27, 2019

