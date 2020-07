Or Copy this URL to Share

Mateo E. Cedeno 10 month old son of Pablo Cedeno and Yolanda Young, passed away on Sun. June 28, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wed. July 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mt. Ararat AME Zion Church Cemetery in Richburg SC, with Rev. Lavenia Wynn officiating, and Rev. Rosalind Wilson delivering the Eulogy. Viewing 4-7pm on Tues. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at 4520 Richburg Rd. Richburg SC.



