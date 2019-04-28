Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Brian James. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Matthew Brian James, 23, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The family will receive friends Noon - 1:30 pm Monday, April 29, 2019, at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Crosby officiating. Burial will be in Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. A native of York County, SC Matthew was a son of David Michael James and Juanita Carol Crenshaw James. He will be remembered as a young man who loved football and played the sport for three years. He enjoyed listening to music and was a loving Uncle. He was known as a cut up and shared a smile with everyone. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized and served the Lord faithfully. Surviving in addition to his parents; are his two brothers, David Allen James (29) and Michael Lee James (28); two loving nephews, Carter Mason James (9) and Grayson Ryder James (6); grandfather, Thomas F Crenshaw, Jr.; grandmothers, Sherry Elaine Case and Lille Irene James; three uncles, Thomas F. Crenshaw III (Kathy), Tommy Franklin James (Shannon), and Robert Bryan Hyatt (Jan); sister-in-law, Chasity Leigh James. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Wayne Case; grandmother, and Judy Waldrop; and great-grandfather, Robert M James. Condolences may be left for the family at

