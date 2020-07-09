1/1
Matthew Dewey
1983 - 2020
Mr. Matthew Eric Dewey, 36, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6:30pm.

Born in Cortland, NY on December 16, 1983, Matthew is survived by his adoring wife, Elvia Perez Dewey; his father Kit Dewey; his mother, Vicky Boyle Dewey; his brother, Curtis (Emily) Dewey and children, Blake, Emma, Ellie and Levi; and his sister, Lisa Drake (Zane Stone) Drake and children, Raven and Caspian, all of Rock Hill; and his step-children, Jesse Perez, Michael Perez and Michelle Perez, all of Indian Land.

Matthew loved his nieces and nephews very much but his real passion was growing hot peppers of all varieties.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matthew Dewey's name to the charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
